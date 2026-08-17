Israeli settlers besiege homes in Qusra for ninth successive day

NABLUS: Israeli settlers continued to besiege several homes in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, on Monday for a ninth successive day — under the protection of Israeli occupation forces — in an attempt to seize the properties while imposing a fait accompli.

Settlers continued to surround the homes of three families in the Ras Al-Ain area of Qusra, amid a deployment of Israeli occupation forces. The settlers have prevented residents from reaching the homes and have erected a tent under army protection.

According to local sources, settlers have attempted to break into and seize the homes for nearly four months, prompting members of the families affected to remain there in shifts around the clock to prevent them.

Sources said settlers have repeatedly cut electricity to the homes, pelted the properties with stones, and surrounded them on several occasions.

Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim Wadi reaffirmed the steadfastness of the besieged residents and their determination to remain on Ras Al-Ain Mountain, as well as the resilience of Qusra’s residents and their determination to oppose plans for settlement.

He said municipal teams had been attempting to restore services to the besieged homes, but colonists’ attacks had prevented them from doing so.

Wadi added that the municipality was providing essential services to residents of the homes free of charge and would allocate a budget to support them, stressing that this was a national duty.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening government support and cooperation with the town across vital sectors.

Israeli occupation forces closed the roads leading to the Ras Al-Ain area of Qusra on Sunday evening.

Local sources said an Israeli bulldozer blocked the roads with earth berms to prevent residents from reaching the area.

Israeli forces had forced residents of two homes to evacuate on Thursday morning and turned 16 homes in Qusra into military barracks.

A ministerial delegation, acting on the instructions of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, conducted an inspection tour of Qusra on Sunday to assess its needs for development and service projects — particularly in the health, water, electricity, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors — amid escalating colonists’ attacks on the town and surrounding villages.

The delegation affirmed the government’s commitment to providing all possible support to help strengthen the steadfastness of Qusra’s residents.

Support includes facilitating building permits in targeted areas, enhancing healthcare services, providing the medicines and supplies needed by medical teams in the town, and giving Qusra priority in the implementation of solar energy projects.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli occupation forces and colonists carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians and their lands and property in July. Of these, occupation forces carried out 1,458 attacks, while settlers carried out 798.

The commission said the attacks were concentrated in the governorates of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, with 260 attacks, followed by Nablus (247), Jenin (190), Bethlehem (185) and Hebron (170).

It said the figures demonstrated clear coordination between military force and settlers’ violence, with the Israeli army providing protection and support that enabled attacks to expand.