Syria plans digital platform to streamline aid projects in Aleppo

ALEPPO: Director of International Cooperation at Syria’s Foreign Ministry Qutaiba Kadish met with representatives of international and local organizations and UN agencies operating in Aleppo on Monday to discuss humanitarian and development priorities and ways to improve coordination on service and development projects.

The meeting, held at the governorate’s conference hall during Kadish’s visit to assess Aleppo’s service, economic and development needs, focused on projects requiring international support and funding.

FAST FACT Discussions also covered challenges related to project approvals, implementation and funding, as well as ways to accelerate procedures and improve coordination.

The participants also discussed strengthening partnerships between government bodies and international and local organizations, as well as directing support toward priority projects that address local needs and improve service delivery and development conditions in the province.

Kadish said the meeting aimed to strengthen existing coordination mechanisms among the International Cooperation Department, government directorates and organizations. Discussions also covered challenges related to project approvals, implementation and funding, as well as ways to accelerate procedures and improve coordination.

He highlighted Aleppo’s strategic importance, large population and diverse needs, saying the government would work to attract international funding and support for priority projects in the province.

Kadish said work was underway to launch a central digital platform, developed with national and local expertise, to manage procedures for submitting and approving projects. This is intended to reduce processing times, ease administrative burdens and facilitate coordination between organizations and government bodies.

The next phase will include expanding the powers of international cooperation directorates in the provinces to facilitate procedures and reduce centralization, and Kadish also stressed the importance of identifying projects according to actual needs and priorities.

The platform is expected to be launched next month, according to Iman Hashim, a member of the Aleppo Executive Office.