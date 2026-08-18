Nine bodies of migrants recovered off eastern Tripoli, Red Crescent says

TRIPOLI: Nine ‌bodies of migrants have been recovered in the past two days from the shores ​of an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli after their boat capsized, the Tripoli Red Crescent branch said.

The Red Crescent branch said in a statement late on Monday that the bodies were recovered ‌from Tajoura, ‌some 22 km (14 miles) ​from ‌Tripoli.

More ⁠bodies are ​likely to ⁠wash ashore as the boat was carrying about 19 people, according to local authorities in Tajoura, Tripoli Red Crescent media officer Muad Zurgani told Reuters by phone.

“The search and ⁠recovery operations are still ongoing ‌in coordination with ‌the relevant authorities, under ​field conditions that require ‌continuous effort and an urgent humanitarian ‌response,” the Tripoli Red Crescent said.

Pictures posted by the aid organization showed their volunteers, together with security forces, carrying bodies ‌in white plastic bags on the beach. The charity rescue ship, ⁠EMERGENCY, ⁠rescued 50 migrants from a wooden boat in international waters off Libya on Monday, while seven others were found dead.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via dangerous routes across the desert and over the Mediterranean since the toppling of ​former leader Muammar ​Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.