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Lebanon Mulls Removing Restrictions Against 600,000 Syrians

Lebanon Mulls Removing Restrictions Against 600,000 Syrians
Lebanese soldiers are seen at the Masnaa border crossing with Syria in wake of the collapse of the Syrian regime. (AP file)
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Updated 19 August 2026 10:24
Asharq Al-Awsat
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Lebanon Mulls Removing Restrictions Against 600,000 Syrians

Lebanon Mulls Removing Restrictions Against 600,000 Syrians
Updated 19 August 2026 10:24
Asharq Al-Awsat
Follow

Lebanese authorities began reviewing security restrictions against some 600,000 Syrians in the latest move that reflects Beirut’s desire to open a new chapter in relations with Damascus based on clear security and legal foundations.

The restrictions are among the thorniest issues in Lebanon and that emerged during the wave of Syrian displacement sparked by the civil war. The restrictions led to hundreds of thousands of Syrians being barred entry to Lebanon.

Addressing the issue would pave the way for Lebanese-Syrian relations that are based on security coordination and respect for the law.

Asharq Al-Awsat learned that Lebanon’s General Directorate of the General Security has kicked off the legal procedures to lift security restrictions against over 600,000 Syrians that barred their entry to Lebanon for years.

A prominent security source revealed that General Security chief Hassan Choucair has formed a committee that will study the file of Syrians who have security warrants against them that have prevented them from entering Lebanon.

The warrants are tied to residency or entry violations.

The source told Asharq Al-Awsat that authorities are now examining the file of every Syrian who has been barred entry to Lebanon over residency violations, such as entering Lebanon illegally or violating residency rules or exceeding the duration of their stay.

The source said the committee has already completed tens of thousands of files.

The General Security will issue a statement upon completion of the procedures. It will inform the Syrian authorities of its results.

The move is not limited to building trust between Beirut and Damascus, but it also aims to crack down on people smuggling across the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The latest procedures will allow Syrians to enter Lebanon with their identification papers or through travel agencies as long as they meet the necessary requirements.

Syrians wishing to work in Lebanon must obtain work and legal residency permits from the General Security.

“Lebanon welcomes anyone who wants to reside on its territory as long as they are doing so legally,” said the source.

“Syria is a sisterly country and organizing the movement of people in and out of both countries benefits them both,” he added.

Topics: Lebanon Syria

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