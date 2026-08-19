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NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 

NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 
NATO flag flies outside Helsingborg City Hall in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 21, 2026. (File/AFP)
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Updated 19 August 2026 12:52
Reuters
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NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 

NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 
Updated 19 August 2026 12:52
Reuters
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BRUSSELS: NATO is prepared to address ​any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all allies, a NATO ‌official said ‌on ​Wednesday ‌in ⁠response ​to questions about ⁠a report in the Financial Times that Iran has allegedly weighed ⁠attacking US military ‌targets ‌in ​Europe should ‌Donald Trump escalate ‌the war.
“As demonstrated earlier this year when NATO ‌air defenses successfully intercepted ballistic missiles heading ⁠to ⁠Turkiye from Iran on four separate occasions, our deterrence and defense posture is strong and effective,” the official said.

Topics: NATO

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