NATO is prepared to address any threat, official says 

BRUSSELS: NATO is prepared to address ​any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all allies, a NATO ‌official said ‌on ​Wednesday ‌in ⁠response ​to questions about ⁠a report in the Financial Times that Iran has allegedly weighed ⁠attacking US military ‌targets ‌in ​Europe should ‌Donald Trump escalate ‌the war.

“As demonstrated earlier this year when NATO ‌air defenses successfully intercepted ballistic missiles heading ⁠to ⁠Turkiye from Iran on four separate occasions, our deterrence and defense posture is strong and effective,” the official said.