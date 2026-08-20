Australia outraged as Israel drops criminal probe into Gaza aid strike

SYDNEY: Australia summoned Israel’s ambassador on Thursday after the Israeli military decided not to pursue criminal proceedings over an airstrike that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and six World Central Kitchen colleagues in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was “outraged” by the decision and had summoned Ambassador Hillel Newman, while directing Australia’s ambassador to Israel to convey Canberra’s views directly to the Israeli government.

“This decision falls far short of the accountability we expect,” Wong said in a statement, adding that the Australian government was considering its next steps.

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had found no basis to open criminal investigations into the April 1, 2024 strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers as they delivered food and other humanitarian supplies in Gaza.

Frankcom, 43, was among those killed when Israeli strikes hit their clearly marked aid convoy. The other victims were from Poland, Britain, Palestine and the United States and Canada.

Israel previously described the attack as a “grave mistake” and dismissed two officers, saying the strikes had violated the military’s rules of engagement.

An Australian government review into the deaths, released in August 2024, found “serious failures” by the Israeli military to follow procedures and a significant breakdown in situational awareness.

The review, led by former Australian Air Force chief Mark Binskin, concluded that the World Central Kitchen convoy had not been knowingly or deliberately targeted. But it said failures in coordination, communication and the dissemination of information about the convoy had contributed to errors in decision-making and the fatal misidentification of the vehicles.

Binskin also found that the three vehicles in the convoy were struck in relatively quick succession, with the attacks occurring about two minutes apart.

At the time, Wong said Australia would continue to press Israel for full accountability for what she called the “inexcusable” deaths, including any appropriate criminal charges.

The World Central Kitchen killings drew widespread international condemnation and intensified concerns over the dangers faced by humanitarian workers in Gaza, where aid agencies have struggled to deliver desperately needed food and supplies amid the war.

Australia has repeatedly called for stronger protections for aid workers and civilians, while maintaining that Israel’s accountability process should be transparent.

Wong said Thursday that Canberra was now weighing further action after Israel’s decision not to open criminal proceedings.



• With AFP and Reuters