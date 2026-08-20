You are here

  • Home
  • Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash
Al-Nassr's medical team is assessing Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of the weekend's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9j92

Updated 20 August 2026 11:30
Ali Khaled
Follow

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash
  • Al-Nassr’s captain felt a minor discomfort last week and is continuing his rehabilitation ahead of Saudi Pro League return
Updated 20 August 2026 11:30
Ali Khaled
Follow

DUBAI: Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in a race against time to make the squad for the reigning champions’ second Saudi Pro League fixture of the season against Al-Riyadh on Friday.

Ronaldo, who returned to the Kingdom last week following his wedding in Portugal, on Wednesday continued his rehabilitation, without participating in group training, as he recovers from a pelvic muscle injury, Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah reported.

Sources close to the club explained that Ronaldo felt a minor pain during a group training session last week. And although that discomfort had subsided by Wednesday, he continued to focus on his individual rehabilitation program, along with specific fitness exercises.

Al-Nassr’s medical staff will assess his condition during Thursday’s training session before deciding on his readiness to return.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s first two matches of the season, against Al-Fateh in the SPL and Al-Diriyah in the King Cup.

Topics: Ronaldo

Latest updates

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack

German investigators identify far-right suspect in deadly 1970 antisemitic attack

Saudi non-oil activity lifts Operating Revenues Index 6.1% in June

Saudi non-oil activity lifts Operating Revenues Index 6.1% in June

Japan train hits station workers, killing four

Japan train hits station workers, killing four

Race routes revealed for World Triathlon Multisport Championship in Abu Dhabi

Race routes revealed for World Triathlon Multisport Championship in Abu Dhabi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.