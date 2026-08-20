Ronaldo racing to be fit for Al-Riyadh clash

DUBAI: Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in a race against time to make the squad for the reigning champions’ second Saudi Pro League fixture of the season against Al-Riyadh on Friday.

Ronaldo, who returned to the Kingdom last week following his wedding in Portugal, on Wednesday continued his rehabilitation, without participating in group training, as he recovers from a pelvic muscle injury, Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah reported.

Sources close to the club explained that Ronaldo felt a minor pain during a group training session last week. And although that discomfort had subsided by Wednesday, he continued to focus on his individual rehabilitation program, along with specific fitness exercises.

Al-Nassr’s medical staff will assess his condition during Thursday’s training session before deciding on his readiness to return.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s first two matches of the season, against Al-Fateh in the SPL and Al-Diriyah in the King Cup.