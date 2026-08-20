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UK school pays tribute to Palestinian beach tragedy victim Sara Al-Khawas

UK school pays tribute to Palestinian beach tragedy victim Sara Al-Khawas
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Sara Al-Khawas, 14, was pronounced dead , along with her parents, after they were pulled from the water at Shoreham-by-Sea, in southern England. (Supplied)
UK school pays tribute to Palestinian beach tragedy victim Sara Al-Khawas
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Zeina Alayn Al-Khawas, her husband Hassan, and their daughter Sara were died after getting into difficulties at a beach in southern England. (Palestinian Forum)
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Updated 20 August 2026 18:47
Arab News
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UK school pays tribute to Palestinian beach tragedy victim Sara Al-Khawas

UK school pays tribute to Palestinian beach tragedy victim Sara Al-Khawas
  • Sara, her mother and father were pronounced dead after being pulled from the sea in West Sussex
  • The 14-year-old’s London school described her as a “sweet girl” who will be greatly missed
Updated 20 August 2026 18:47
Arab News
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LONDON: A British-Palestinian teenager who died along with her parents off a beach in southern England was described on Thursday as a “sweet girl” who will be greatly missed.

Sara Al-Khawas, 14, her father Hassan, 55, and mother Zeina Alayn, 37, were pulled from the water at Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex on Tuesday afternoon.

They were confirmed dead at the scene. Another daughter, Saja, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our Year 8 student, Sara, has died following a tragic incident during the school holidays,” the Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls in Ealing, west London, said.

“Sara was a sweet girl, well-liked by staff and students, and she will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and all those affected. We are also thinking of her sister and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

The school said that it was putting in place additional support for students families and staff who need it during this “deeply upsetting” time.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain said that the Al-Khawas family are British citizens of Palestinian origin, with roots in Rashidieh refugee camp in Lebanon.

The forum’s chairman, Adnan Hmidan, said two other children from the family were in the care of their paternal uncle, UK media reported.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the incident as a “terrible family tragedy” and a reminder of the dangers of swimming in open water.

Police said that the family traveled from their home in London on Tuesday to visit Shoreham on the south coast of England.

They entered the water from the beach at Shoreham Fort at around 2 p.m. before getting into trouble.

Coast Guard, lifeboats and paramedics were involved in the rescue operation.

Officers believe at this stage that their deaths were the result of a “tragic accident” but that enquiries would continue to find out what happened.

Chief Superintendent James Collis said: “The events of Tuesday afternoon are a heartbreaking tragedy which has devastated a family and their friends and had a profound impact on the Shoreham community.”

Topics: Palestinian UK London school Shoreham

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