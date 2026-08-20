Palestinian healthcare workers face rising attacks amid West Bank violence, aid group says

LONDON: Palestinian healthcare workers are facing increasing attacks, detention and intimidation as Israeli military operations and settler violence escalate across the occupied West Bank, Medical Aid for Palestinians said this week.

Recent figures from the World Health Organization showed that recorded attacks affecting healthcare in the West Bank rose more than fourfold in July, from eight in June to 37.

The latest incidents include the shooting and serious injury of a Palestinian nurse in Sa’ir, north of Hebron, and an attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian doctor in Jannatah, east of Bethlehem, according to MAP.

A Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance was also attacked by settlers while transporting a patient from the Tel Rumeida area of Hebron, the aid group said.

A driver and paramedic who was inside the ambulance said about 10 to 15 settlers blocked its path and struck the vehicle with stones for up to 15 minutes.

The attack took place in front of Israeli soldiers, he said, adding that he was eventually told that the ambulance could proceed only behind an Israeli military jeep.

“Al-Shuhada Street is known for these kinds of attacks. It is known that ambulances entering the area may be attacked. Thank God, no one was physically injured this time,” he said.

But the incident left him concerned for his own safety and that of his family.

“I really want to continue saving lives, but I also have to think about my family and my children,” he said.

“Imagine if I had lost control of the ambulance while they were throwing stones and hitting us. The settlers’ parents were standing nearby, and they were carrying weapons. If I had lost control of the ambulance, I fear that they would have shot at us.

“We have become accustomed to these situations, but that does not mean they are normal.”

MAP said it had recently provided the Palestine Red Crescent with protective equipment, including bulletproof vests and helmets, amid growing risks to medical workers.

Healthcare personnel also face the risk of detention, the group said.

Israeli forces detained Palestinian obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Dima Mohammed Amin Barakat in Ramallah on Tuesday after raiding her home, according to MAP.

Her detention followed that of Palestinian doctor Dr. Mazen Al-Rantisi, known for providing low-cost medical care to poorer patients.

MAP said 314 healthcare personnel had been detained or arrested in the West Bank since October 2023, while a further 324 had been detained or arrested in Gaza, citing Health Cluster data.

Aseel Baidoun, MAP’s deputy director of advocacy and communications in the West Bank, said the recent incidents showed how attacks on medical workers were becoming increasingly common.

“We are rapidly reaching a point of no return,” Baidoun said. “The shooting of a Palestinian nurse, the attack on a doctor, and the detention of another doctor within days of each other show just how quickly state-backed violence is becoming normalized in the West Bank.

“Palestinian healthcare workers are being terrorized simply for doing their jobs. They are being forced to work in conditions that increasingly resemble a battlefield, where the threat of attack, detention and imprisonment is ever-present.”

The WHO figures cited by MAP showed that attacks on healthcare in the West Bank increased sharply in July, amid a broader deterioration in security and movement conditions.

MAP called on the international community, including the UK government, to take steps to protect healthcare workers and hold those responsible for attacks accountable.