UNESCO’s chief reaffirms support for Lebanon during first official visit

BEIRUT: Director General of UNESCO Khaled El-Enany reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s recovery and long-term resilience during his first official visit to the country on Thursday.

El-Enany met President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Culture Minister Ghassan Salame, and other government officials to discuss UNESCO’s work in education, science, culture, communication and information.

The visit included the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with the Lebanese government, establishing a framework for cooperation through to 2029.

“As Lebanon continues to face evolving emergencies, UNESCO stands in solidarity with its people and recognizes Lebanon’s extraordinary cultural heritage,” El-Enany said.

“Our role is to work alongside Lebanese partners, guided by nationally defined priorities, to respond to urgent needs and advance sustainable development.”

He said UNESCO’s work on education, heritage protection and information integrity aimed to expand opportunities, strengthen social cohesion and support an inclusive recovery.

UNESCO will provide additional support to Lebanon’s education sector through a $1 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education, bringing the organization’s targeted assistance for emergency education response and recovery in the country to $1.8 million.

During a visit to Mohamad Shamel Public Mixed Elementary School in Beirut, El-Enany met students and teachers taking part in UNESCO-backed recovery programs.

The organization’s six-week summer learning program is helping students make up for learning lost during conflict and displacement, while providing psychosocial support ahead of the new school year.

Since 2023, UNESCO has trained more than 4,000 teachers in digital and flexible learning approaches, reaching more than 10,000 students in some of the country’s most affected areas.

El-Enany also visited the World Heritage site of Tyre, which was recently placed on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger.

He announced $100,000 from UNESCO’s Heritage Emergency Fund to support damage assessments, stabilize vulnerable structures, protect archaeological remains and mosaics, and train young Lebanese heritage professionals.

The funding will also support community-led efforts to safeguard and revitalize the historic site.

In Tripoli, El-Enany visited Khan Al-Askar and highlighted its potential to support employment-oriented skills development and technical and vocational education programs.

He also visited the Rachid Karami International Fair, a UNESCO World Heritage property, where he reaffirmed the organization’s support for conserving the modernist architectural complex.

UNESCO is supporting a conservation management plan for the site, as well as restoration of its Water Tower through $76,000 in funding and capacity-building for Lebanese heritage experts.

El-Enany also welcomed the launch on Aug. 13 of Lebanon’s National Campaign against Hate Speech, led by the Ministry of Information with UNESCO’s support.

He announced a new contribution from the LOOPS Foundation to the Libraries for Resilience initiative, bringing total funding mobilized by the initiative with the MCN Build Foundation and Norway to $650,000.

The program aims to expand access to reliable information, strengthen community resilience and improve public library services across Lebanon.

El-Enany also welcomed the Lebanese parliament’s adoption of a new Media Law, saying UNESCO was ready to support its implementation and related reforms.

The organization said its support would focus on freedom of expression, media independence and the safety of journalists, in line with international human rights standards.