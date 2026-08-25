You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026
An Israeli settler attacks a left-wing activist at an Israeli outpost in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian village of Jannatah, just south of the city of Bethlehem, Aug. 25, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbgze

Updated 25 August 2026 18:05
Arab News
Follow

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026

Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians in West Bank rose 63% to date in 2026
  • Palestinian Authority-affiliated group recorded 4,113 attacks by settlers between January and July, an increase of 1,589 attacks on last year
Updated 25 August 2026 18:05
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank increased by 63 percent in the last seven months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The Palestinian Authority-affiliated group recorded 4,113 attacks by settlers between January and July, an increase of 1,589 attacks from 2025. The last two months, June and July, were the most violent, recording 748 and 798 attacks respectively, reported the Palestine News Agency.

“The increase (in settlers’ attacks) should not be viewed as a collection of isolated incidents, but rather as the result of an environment of political, security, and legal enablement that has intensified since the formation of the (Israeli) far-right government at the end of 2022,” it said.

The group added that the “weak” deterrence and accountability mechanisms by the international community have led to an increase in “colonists’ terrorism,” pushing Palestinian communities toward displacement.

Excluding East Jerusalem, around 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, alongside some 3 million Palestinians, since Israel occupied the region in 1967. They reside in settlements which are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit
Middle East

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit

Palestinian amputee beaten with pipe by Israeli settler in the West Bank video
Middle East

Palestinian amputee beaten with pipe by Israeli settler in the West Bank

Latest updates

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit

Israel defense minister vows to keep troops in Syria during visit

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Red Sea-supported films selected for Busan festival’s Vision Asia section

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,231 

Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop, Tehran vows to retaliate to sanctions

Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop, Tehran vows to retaliate to sanctions

Where we are going today: Wahg Al-Dalal 

Where we are going today: Wahg Al-Dalal 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.