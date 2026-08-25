Architecture and Design Commission launches professional learning and development platform

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission on Tuesday launched the Professional Learning and Development Platform, a specialized training program designed to support the development of the architecture and design sectors.

The program “is a digital platform designed to empower practitioners and enthusiasts in the fields of architecture and design by providing access to specialized training programs that enhance their skills and elevate their professional practices,” the commission said.

The platform offers a diverse range of educational content, including courses, interactive materials, and assessments, along with tools that support tracking progress in learning and professional development.

It serves as a hub for up‑to‑date knowledge and professional standards, contributing to fostering innovation and improving quality of output within the Kingdom.

The platform empowers those with an interest in architecture and design by providing access to specialized educational and training, aimed at raising the quality of professional practices and boosting competitiveness.

It provides practitioners with continuous opportunities to develop their knowledge and skills, and enables users to track their progress through a digital learning record.

The training covers a wide range of topics, most notably excellence and innovation in design; cultural heritage and conservation; social impact and community engagement; sustainability in architecture and design; inclusive environment, business practices; the application of technology in architecture and design; documentation and archiving; and contemporary design.

The commission’s chief executive, Prince Nawaf bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, said the launch of the platform represents a significant step in efforts to build an integrated knowledge system that supports the development of national talent in the architecture and design sector.

He said that the strategic partnerships the commission has established with leading local and international institutions contribute to ensuring the quality of the training.

The platform has been launched in collaboration with the National Center for E-Learning through the e-learning platform, FutureX.

The commission invites all interested parties to register for the training via the link: https://archdesign.futurex.sa