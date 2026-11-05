Frankfurt: Jurgen Klopp on Thursday recalled experienced striker Niclas Fuellkrug to Germany’s 24-man squad for November’s Nations League fixtures.

Teenage Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya received a surprise call-up for Germany’s games away to Serbia and at home against the Netherlands in Berlin.

Having named 44 players in his first Germany squad as he hoped to get a better idea of the talent at his disposal, Klopp was forced to cut a number of established internationals and younger talents.

Nick Woltemade, Karim Adeyemi, Nadiem Amiri and David Raum were among those left out of the squad, while Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are still out with long-term injuries.

“After having a 44-man roster in September, it was difficult to make these choices — though, in a positive sense, that’s actually good news, as more players deserved to be included,” Klopp said.

“The more quality you have at your disposal, the more challenging — in a good way — it is to make the decisions you have to make.”

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp was named Germany coach in the summer after the four-time world champion’s third successive early World Cup exit.

Germany were eliminated at the last-32 stage by Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup, having exited in the group phase of the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Appointed until after the 2030 World Cup, Klopp spoke of a need to select a younger side with a focus on long-term development, but was unable to ignore 33-year-old Fuellkrug’s red-hot form.

Since returning to Werder Bremen in the summer after an unfruitful season-long loan spell at West Ham, Fuellkrug has scored 12 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

“He played quite a few games and he has absolutely been performing. He has scored all types of goals and has had an unbelievable influence on Werder Bremen, not only through his goals but the way in which he has played,” Klopp said.

“It was a pretty easy nomination to make and it was a pleasure to let him know he was in.”

Mohya, 17, was not named in Klopp’s previous squad but the attack-minded midfielder has had a strong start to the season with Gladbach.

Klopp said he was impressed with Mohya’s talent and confidence, adding he “wanted to see how he handles himself on and off the pitch, while getting a closer look at him live on the training pitch.”

RB Leipzig’s Brajan Gruda, on loan from Brighton, was also called up alongside Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch.

“Brajan plays like a street footballer, he’s a beast — and he hasn’t got to his potential yet,” Klopp said.

Germany face Serbia in Belgrade on November 13 and host old rivals the Netherlands in Berlin three days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nuebel (Besiktas/TUR), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax/NED), Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United/ENG), Philipp Treu (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich), Said El Mala (Cologne), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Wael Mohya (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Derry Scherhant (Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt), Niclas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG)