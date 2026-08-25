Iran, Oman say discussed Hormuz temporary corridor, mine-clearing

MUSCAT: Iran and Oman’s foreign ministers on Tuesday said they discussed a framework for a temporary corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing project in the waterway which both border.

The two countries have sought to regulate transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as written in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, after the waterway became a flashpoint in the Middle East war.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “discussed a phased framework that could provide a practical and implementable basis for moving forward” in talks in Tehran, a joint statement shared by Oman said.

The framework “includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint project to clear the Strait of mines,” the statement added.

Technical negotiations will continue to find a “permanent navigational corridor and future administration of the Strait, as well as a mechanism for information-sharing, traffic management, and the provision of relevant navigational and security services,” it added.

Both sides said it was important to hold joint discussions with states bordering the waters of the Gulf.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump repeated claims on Truth Social that “all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz” according to the US navy.

“Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed... There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” he added.

War broke out after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Tehran quickly blockading the Strait of Hormuz and Washington imposing a naval counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Traffic remains largely paralyzed, disrupting global oil markets in a crucial waterway that normally carries around one fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Iran and Oman, both coastal states on the strait, have for weeks been discussing the future of navigation through the waterway, with Tehran saying the geographical coordinates of a route envisaged by the two countries “have been agreed upon.”

Iranian officials, however, have insisted that the strait will not fully reopen until the United States meets Tehran’s demands, including lifting its naval blockade, dropping oil sanctions and unfreezing assets abroad.