- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will meet with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.
- The talks will address a variety of issues of mutual interest between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in Cairo to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, Al Arabiya News Channel reported, citing the Egyptian presidency.
The two leaders will exchange views on regional developments amid the latest tensions and changes in the region, while also discussing ways to strengthen Egyptian-Saudi relations and expand bilateral cooperation.