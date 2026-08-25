You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank

Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank

Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met in Amman on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories. (JNA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdb65

Updated 25 August 2026 19:58
Arab News
Follow

Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank

Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank
  • The meeting was also attended by Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj, National Council President Rawhi Fattouh
Updated 25 August 2026 19:58
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met in Amman on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The meeting was also attended by Palestine’s General Intelligence Service Chief Majed Faraj and Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh.

Safadi and Al-Sheikh warned of the consequences of ongoing illegal Israeli actions, including settler violence, settlement expansion, and land confiscation, according to Jordan News Agency.

They condemned Israel for targeting the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees and condemned its decision to issue tenders for hundreds of settlement units in the E1 project in East Jerusalem, which would hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Al-Sheikh and the delegation earlier met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty in El-Alamein to discuss efforts to implement the US peace plan in Gaza.

Aty reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of all illegal Israeli actions aimed at imposing a new reality on the ground or undermining Palestinian territorial unity, the Palestine News Agency reported.

They called for the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, announced last October, which stipulates an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas, paving the way for the Palestinian Authority to govern the coastal enclave.

Topics: Jordan Palestine

Related

Israeli lawmaker under army escort smashes Palestinian memorial video
Middle East

Israeli lawmaker under army escort smashes Palestinian memorial

Update Syria slams Israeli minister’s ‘illegal’ visit to country’s south
Middle East

Syria slams Israeli minister’s ‘illegal’ visit to country’s south

Latest updates

Can digital media save newspapers as journalism turns the page on paper?

Can digital media save newspapers as journalism turns the page on paper?

Iran, Oman say discussed Hormuz temporary corridor, mine-clearing

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi in Tehran, Iran.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2027 launches early-bird tickets

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2027 launches early-bird tickets

Israel army chief vows to demilitarise Gaza despite ceasefire

Israel army chief vows to demilitarise Gaza despite ceasefire

Architecture and Design Commission launches professional learning and development platform

Architecture and Design Commission launches professional learning and development platform

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.