Jordanian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza, Israeli violence in West Bank

LONDON: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met in Amman on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The meeting was also attended by Palestine’s General Intelligence Service Chief Majed Faraj and Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh.

Safadi and Al-Sheikh warned of the consequences of ongoing illegal Israeli actions, including settler violence, settlement expansion, and land confiscation, according to Jordan News Agency.

They condemned Israel for targeting the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees and condemned its decision to issue tenders for hundreds of settlement units in the E1 project in East Jerusalem, which would hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Al-Sheikh and the delegation earlier met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aty in El-Alamein to discuss efforts to implement the US peace plan in Gaza.

Aty reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of all illegal Israeli actions aimed at imposing a new reality on the ground or undermining Palestinian territorial unity, the Palestine News Agency reported.

They called for the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, announced last October, which stipulates an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas, paving the way for the Palestinian Authority to govern the coastal enclave.