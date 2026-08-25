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Fall of Assad

Head of Kurdish forces in Syria announces their dissolution after merging with army

Head of Kurdish forces in Syria announces their dissolution after merging with army
Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces speaks during an interview in the northeastern city of Hassakeh, Syria. (File/AFP)
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Updated 25 August 2026 21:31
AFP
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Head of Kurdish forces in Syria announces their dissolution after merging with army

Head of Kurdish forces in Syria announces their dissolution after merging with army
Updated 25 August 2026 21:31
AFP
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DAMASCUS: The head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who spearheaded the fight against the Daesh group, announced their dissolution on Tuesday evening as part of a deal struck with the new authorities in Damascus.
“We announce today the end of the mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces and declare, with full responsibility, their dissolution as an independent military force,” leader Mazloum Abdi said in a televised speech at the presidential palace.
The Kurdish-led force lost most of its territory in northeast Syria to a government offensive in January and then signed the deal to merge with the army.
The SDF was once the main partner of the United States in Syria as it battled Daesh. But after the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Washington formed close ties with the new government in Damascus led by interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the former leader of an Islamist insurgent group.

Topics: Fall of Assad

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