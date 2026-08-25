Britain backs US efforts for diplomatic solution on Iran

LONDON: British Finance Minister ​John Healey said on Tuesday that the country ‌supports ‌US ​efforts ‌to ⁠secure ​a diplomatic solution ⁠on Iran and welcomed steps ⁠to ‌increase pressure, including ‌the ​expanded ‌sanctions ‌on Iran announced Monday.

Healey also called ‌on Iran to cease ⁠its “de-stabilising activity” ⁠across the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz.