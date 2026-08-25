LONDON: British Finance Minister John Healey said on Tuesday that the country supports US efforts to secure a diplomatic solution on Iran and welcomed steps to increase pressure, including the expanded sanctions on Iran announced Monday.
Healey also called on Iran to cease its “de-stabilising activity” across the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz.
Britain backs US efforts for diplomatic solution on Iran
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Updated 25 August 2026 22:12
Britain backs US efforts for diplomatic solution on Iran
LONDON: British Finance Minister John Healey said on Tuesday that the country supports US efforts to secure a diplomatic solution on Iran and welcomed steps to increase pressure, including the expanded sanctions on Iran announced Monday.