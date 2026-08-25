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War in Iran

Britain backs US efforts for diplomatic solution on Iran

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 25 August 2026 22:12
Reuters
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Britain backs US efforts for diplomatic solution on Iran

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2026 22:12
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: British Finance Minister ​John Healey said on Tuesday that the country ‌supports ‌US ​efforts ‌to ⁠secure ​a diplomatic solution ⁠on Iran and welcomed steps ⁠to ‌increase pressure, including ‌the ​expanded ‌sanctions ‌on Iran announced Monday.
Healey also called ‌on Iran to cease ⁠its “de-stabilising activity” ⁠across the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

Topics: War in Iran

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