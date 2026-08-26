NEW DELHI: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, broadly unchanged from a day earlier but well below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday.
Two tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas and one tanker carrying bitumen exited the strait, while two empty product tankers entered the waterway, initial data from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0408 GMT.
The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.
Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows
Updated 26 August 2026 07:37
Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows
- Two tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas and one tanker carrying bitumen exited the strait
- While two empty product tankers entered the waterway, initial data show
NEW DELHI: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, broadly unchanged from a day earlier but well below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday.