Gulf ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz hovers below 10-day average, data shows

NEW DELHI: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, broadly unchanged from a day earlier ‌but ‌well below ‌the ⁠10-day average of ⁠15, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday.

Two tankers carrying liquefied ⁠petroleum gas ‌and one ‌tanker carrying bitumen ‌exited the ‌strait, while two empty product tankers entered the ‌waterway, initial data from shiptracker Kpler showed ⁠at ⁠0408 GMT.

The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.