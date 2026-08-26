Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received two separate phone calls from his counterparts from Qatar and Turkiye, the Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.

During the calls, Prince Faisal discussed regional developments with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

They also discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions, within the framework of ongoing coordination and unified efforts aimed at enhancing the region's security and stability.