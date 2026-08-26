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Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts

Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts
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Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (R) and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani attend the consultative ministrial meeting in Riyadh, on March 19, 2026. (AFP)
Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (L) accompanied by his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan are pictured ahead of a meeting of top diplomats from the Middle East and Europe to discuss Syria, in Riyadh on January 12, 2025. (AFP)
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Updated 26 August 2026 10:28
Arab News
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Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts

Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Qatari, Turkish counterparts
Updated 26 August 2026 10:28
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received two separate phone calls from his counterparts from Qatar and Turkiye, the Saudi Press Agency said on Wednesday.

During the calls, Prince Faisal discussed regional developments with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Qatar, and the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. 

They also discussed efforts to reduce regional tensions, within the framework of ongoing coordination and unified efforts aimed at enhancing the region's security and stability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Turkiye

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