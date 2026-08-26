France becomes first official participant in Expo 2030 Riyadh 

JEDDAH: France has become the first country to sign a Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, marking a step forward in preparations for the six-month event and the formalization of international participation.

The agreement, signed in Paris by Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh, and Jacques Maire, chairman of the Compagnie Francaise des Expositions, or COFREX, establishes the framework for France’s participation, including the location and size of its pavilion, its theme and the broad scope of its visitor and business experience.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE. The signing took place during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France.

France’s participation comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates preparations for the Expo, which is expected to attract 42 million visits and bring together more than 200 official participants. More than 135 countries had confirmed their participation by June, according to the BIE.

The event is also part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to strengthen its position as a global destination for investment, tourism, culture and innovation, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

In a statement, Al-Marri said: “France becoming the first country to sign its Participation Contract is an important milestone for Expo 2030 Riyadh and a strong demonstration of the momentum behind international participation.”

He added: “France brings a rich history of engagement with World Expos, together with deep expertise across culture, innovation and the creation of compelling visitor experiences.”

France’s pavilion

France’s pavilion will be located in the Planet district under the theme “Under One Sky.” The pavilion will be built around four elements — sky, earth, fire and water — and is intended to showcase French creativity, innovation and business capabilities, particularly in areas related to environmental protection and the ecological transition.

“Expo 2030 Riyadh provides an exceptional platform to showcase French creativity, innovation and know-how with audiences from around the world. We are grateful to Expo Riyadh for offering France an exceptional space, both in its location and its scale,” said Maire.

He added: “We will play our part in Expo’s ambition to foster new opportunities for exchange, collaboration and dialogue. We are proud to be part of this global gathering and look forward to contributing fully to its success in Riyadh in 2030.”

International participation framework

The signing follows a separate agreement between Saudi Arabia and the BIE to establish the legal framework for international participation.

The See Agreement, signed in Paris by Prince Faisal and Kerkentzes, sets out the privileges and special conditions for official participants and provides the framework for individual Participation Contracts with countries and international organizations.

Expo site

Expo 2030 Riyadh will run from Oct. 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow.” The event will feature national pavilions, cultural programming, innovation showcases and immersive experiences aimed at facilitating international exchange and partnerships.

The Expo site spans about 6 million sq. meters, with around 2 million sq. meters of gated exhibition and event space, according to the BIE. After the event, the site is planned to become a permanent Global Village focused on tourism, business, innovation and cultural exchange.