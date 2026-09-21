RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Monday, losing 67.84 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 10,681.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.6 billion ($960.4 million), as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 180 retreated

The MT30 Index also dropped, down 0.55 percent to close at 1,435.69.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 41.14 points or 0.19 percent to close at 21,472.54. This comes as 23 of the listed stocks advanced, while 46 retreated.

Top performers

The best-performing stocks were Ayyan and Equipment House, surging by 8.82 percent and 5.8 percent to close at SR9.25 and SR27.72, respectively.

Other top performers included Entaj, whose share price rose by 5.21 percent to SR22.40, and Alkathiri, up 4.76 percent to SR1.10.

Worst performers

On the downside, the worst performer of the day was 2P, whose share price fell by 5.85 percent to SR5.63.

Cenomi Centers and Alarabia also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 5.76 percent and 5.12 percent to SR15.70 and SR50, respectively.

Bupa Arabia gets final approval to market compulsory “Tourist Visa” insurance product

On the announcement front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that it has received the final approval from the Insurance Authority to market and sell its new insurance product, the compulsory “Tourist Visa,” to individual customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its share price dropped by 1.08 percent at closing to SR155.