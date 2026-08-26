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Charitable home-renovation project hands over latest properties to families across Saudi Arabia

Charitable home-renovation project hands over latest properties to families across Saudi Arabia
Roshan Group in partnership with the Tarmeem Association handed over homes across various regions to beneficiary families as part of the Roshan Group Restoration Initiative. (SPA)
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Updated 26 August 2026 18:48
Arab News
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Charitable home-renovation project hands over latest properties to families across Saudi Arabia

Charitable home-renovation project hands over latest properties to families across Saudi Arabia
  • 527 volunteers donate 4,216 hours of work to phase 3 of Roshan Group Restoration Initiative, which delivers 100 furnished homes for 517 people
  • Since launch in 2023, the initiative has delivered 300 homes to vulnerable or low-income families across the Kingdom, providing housing for more than 1,806 people
Updated 26 August 2026 18:48
Arab News
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RIYADH: Beneficiary families across Saudi Arabia have taken possession of a further 100 homes provided by the Roshan Group Restoration Initiative.

The handover marked the conclusion of the third year of the project, which began in 2023 and restores, renovates and furnishes properties to benefit vulnerable and low-income families.

About 527 volunteers donated 4,216 hours of their time to work on third phase of the initiative, which delivered 100 furnished homes for 517 people. It was carried out by real estate development company Roshan Group in partnership with the nonprofit Tarmeem Association.

During the first two phases of the initiative, 900 people contributed more than 7,000 volunteer hours to renovate 200 homes for more than 1,289 people.

The latest handover included homes in Riyadh, Al-Ahsa and Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The areas covered by the initiative have expanded since launch, from nine regions during the first phase to 13 this year, which organizers said reflected the growing reach of the project and its ability to help more families.

It embodies the commitment of Roshan Group and the Tarmeem Association to the provision of safe and dignified housing environments for vulnerable families, they added, to improve quality of life. In addition to the renovation and rehabilitation of properties, the initiative also includes comprehensive programs for maintenance and furnishing as part of its efforts to create safe and stable living environments.

Representatives of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing joined senior executives from Roshan Group and the Tarmeem Association at the latest handover ceremony.

Waseem Khashan, the CEO of marketing and communications at Roshan Group, expressed pride in what the initiative has achieved. He thanked the ministry for its ongoing support of initiatives that have a positive impact on communities, and its active contributions to enhance their effectiveness and sustainability.

He said the project’s achievements stem from the unwavering commitment of Roshan Group to social responsibility and an approach that aims to build effective partnerships that contribute to efforts that provide safe and stable living environments for the most vulnerable in society, enhance quality of life, and build more vibrant and prosperous communities in line with the goals Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s plan for national development and diversification.

Hamad Al-Khaldi, chair of Tarmeem Association’s board of directors, said that the strategic partnership with Roshan Group represented a leading national model for integration of the private and non-profit sectors.

It also reflected a commitment to the adoption of sustainable-development initiatives that have a real effect on the lives of families and contribute to improved quality of life, he added.

Topics: Roshan Group Restoration Initiative

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