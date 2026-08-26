Gaza truce and two-state prospects at risk as settlement plan advances, France warns

NEW YORK CITY: France warned the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the “untenable” situation in Gaza and the West Bank was jeopardizing the prospects for peace arising from the October 2025 Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

It came as council members met to discuss the latest developments in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803, which was adopted in November last year and endorsed a US-backed peace plan for Gaza, and the broader push toward a two-state solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Jerome Bonnafont, France’s permanent representative to the UN, told the council that continuing obstacles to deliveries of humanitarian aid in Gaza, caused by arbitrary closures of crossing points and restrictions on goods deemed to be “dual use,” meaning they are civilian products that might theoretically be repurposed for military use, remain unjustifiable more than 10 months into the ceasefire agreement.

France was alarmed by daily violations of the truce, he added, and firmly condemned recent public remarks by the Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in which he called for dozens of people to be killed each night in Gaza.

Bonnafont described Israel’s decision on Aug. 18 to invite bids for the construction of more than 1,200 housing units in the E1 settlement area, close to East Jerusalem in the West Bank, as “unacceptable” and a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2334, which states that settlements have no legal validity.

The E1 project, he said, would sever the northern and southern halves of the West Bank from East Jerusalem and deal “an irreversible blow” to the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state. France will continue to work with European partners on sanctions against those responsible for settler violence, which he said was intensifying amid a climate of impunity.

Bonnafont also condemned the seizure by Israel on Tuesday of a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees training center in East Jerusalem, and called on Israeli authorities to release Palestinian tax revenues that have been withheld, and to restore suspended banking links the Palestinian Authority depends on.

His warnings echoed those from Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN’s acting special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, who told the council that Israeli strikes in Gaza had resumed on Aug. 12 after a weeklong lull, and that more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and more than 400 injured by attacks since then.

About two-thirds of Gaza remains inaccessible or subject to severe access restrictions, he said, while the UN’s 2026 flash appeal for aid is only 40 percent funded, a shortfall he described as unacceptable with winter approaching and shelter supplies depleted.

The US permanent representative, Mike Waltz, highlighted a UNICEF report published this month that found acute malnutrition among children under the age of 5 had dropped 82 percent in accessible areas of Gaza in less than a year. He argued that this improvement was a direct result of reduced diversion of aid by Hamas.

Waltz said two public commitments by Hamas to disarm — the first through the October 2025 peace plan and the second with the group’s acceptance in July this year of the US-led road map for peace in Gaza — should be judged by actions rather than promises.

But he pointed to hostage releases and pledges of peacekeeping troops from countries such as Uganda, Morocco and Kazakhstan as evidence that the peace process, though slower than desired, was moving forward.

Alakbarov also used his briefing to credit regional donors for their assistance, and said Arab states had provided more than half of all relief resources dedicated to Occupied Palestinian Territory in recent years. He singled out Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the UAE, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in particular for their sustained humanitarian and mediation support.

The Saudi-led Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution is set to gather for a high-level meeting next month, marking the first anniversary of the New York Declaration, a joint Saudi-French, 15-month plan for achieving a two-state solution.