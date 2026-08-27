2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack gets underway at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

JEDDAH: The opening round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack will get underway on Thursday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the first of three scheduled races.

The championship is being held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the competition, managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, and in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the official partner.

The opening round will feature 107 male and female competitors across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup.

The competition follows an individual time-attack format on a designated 3.4 km course featuring 13 corners. The format places a premium on driving skill, precision and car control.

Thursday’s program will begin at 5 p.m. local time with administrative checks and technical scrutiny for the participating cars, along with a drivers’ photo session.

On Friday, the drivers’ briefing with race officials and stewards is at 5 p.m., followed by free practice at 6 p.m., with one session for each category.

Racing will continue on Saturday, with the first competitive run beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the second run at 8 p.m. The round will conclude at 11 p.m. with the podium ceremony and presentation of awards.

The time attack consists of three rounds, all taking place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The second round will be held from Sept. 3 to 5, with the concluding third and final round from Oct. 15 to 17.

The contest forms part of the SAMF’s ongoing efforts to develop the Kingdom’s domestic motorsport ecosystem and provide an organized competitive environment for drivers.