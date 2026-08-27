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KSA-led alliance concludes training in Mogadishu

KSA-led alliance concludes training in Mogadishu
The closing ceremony was attended by Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud. (SPA)
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Updated 27 August 2026 17:09
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KSA-led alliance concludes training in Mogadishu

KSA-led alliance concludes training in Mogadishu
Updated 27 August 2026 17:09
SPA
Follow

MOGADISHU: The Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition has concluded its “Peace Journalists” strategic media initiative in Mogadishu, Somalia, aimed at strengthening the capabilities of media professionals and journalists in confronting extremist rhetoric, hate speech, disinformation and terrorist propaganda.

The closing ceremony was attended by Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud.

The initiative is part of the coalition’s efforts to support member states in combating terrorism. It also reinforces the media’s role as a tool for protecting communities, raising public awareness and countering the spread of extremist ideologies on digital platforms.

The minister commended the Kingdom’s continued support for international efforts to combat extremism, as well as its role in strengthening Islamic cooperation in this field.

He also praised the coalition’s efforts and commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Somalia.

Topics: Mogadishu Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC)

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