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Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ledra Palace Hotel in the UN-controlled buffer zone in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 28, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 27 August 2026 18:06
Reuters
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Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he expects the US to make a new payment toward its UN dues “very soon”
  • The expected payment is tied to the Trump administration’s plan to obligate $725 million for the UN regular budget
Updated 27 August 2026 18:06
Reuters
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UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he expects a new contribution of hundreds of ​millions of dollars the United States owes to the UN budget very soon.
Reuters reported last week that the Trump administration has informed the US Congress of its intention to pay $725 million of dues it owes to the UN Asked when that payment ‌was expected, Guterres told ‌reporters that according to ​information received ‌by ⁠the ​UN, “this will ⁠be very soon.”
The State Department said in its August 4 letter it was obligating a total of $725 million for the UN’s regular budget.
The $725 million is less than 15 percent of the more than $5 billion the UN says the ⁠United States owes to the ‌world body, although Washington argues ‌the total figure is ​much lower.
In May, the ‌UN said Washington owed $2.04 billion for ‌the regular budget.
Guterres warned this year that the UN faced “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid contributions from member states, most of which are owed by the ‌United States, and the global body has conducted large budget cuts.
The administration ⁠of US ⁠President Donald Trump has criticized the UN for not living up to its potential and slashed funding to many UN agencies. A US official told Reuters last week that any payments will be contingent on continued UN reforms and added that the US had not transferred any funds as of Friday.
The US mission to the United Nations did ​not immediately respond to ​a request for comment on Guterres’ latest remark.

Topics: United Nations UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

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