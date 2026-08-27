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Saudi Arabia backs Infantino amid fallout from failed FIFA investment plan

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, August 23, 2026. (Reuters)
President of FIFA Gianni Infantino attends the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, August 23, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 27 August 2026 18:57
Reuters
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Saudi Arabia backs Infantino amid fallout from failed FIFA investment plan

Saudi Arabia backs Infantino amid fallout from failed FIFA investment plan
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) welcomed FIFA’s acknowledgement of mistakes, its apology and the decision to scrap sell-off proposal
Updated 27 August 2026 18:57
Reuters
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, ‌the hosts of the 2034 men’s World Cup, threw their its support behind FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday as he continues to ​face criticism over the collapse of the governing body’s controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) welcomed FIFA’s acknowledgement of mistakes, its apology and the decision to scrap the proposal, while calling for direct dialogue among football’s stakeholders to restore unity.

“At this time, SAFF supports the continued efforts of FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‌and FIFA’s ‌leadership to restore unity across the ​football ‌family ⁠and continue ​growing ⁠the game for the benefit of all,” the federation said in a statement on its website.

The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund partnered with FIFA for the 2025 Club World Cup and also served as an official supporter in North America and ⁠Asia of this year’s World Cup, underscoring Saudi ‌Arabia’s growing ties with the ‌global governing body.

“The past three editions ​of the FIFA World Cup ‌have demonstrated what football can achieve when its global family ‌works together,” the federation said in a statement.

“The FIFA President’s contribution to growing the game worldwide over almost a decade should also be recognized.”

Infantino, up for re-election in March 2027, ‌has been criticized since tabling a now abandoned proposal to sell off a 20 percent stake ⁠in a ⁠commercial body for FIFA tournament rights, with several countries withdrawing their support for his candidacy.

The Swiss-Italian administrator is also under pressure from three confederations to resign, including UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia FIFA Gianni Infantino

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