JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis believes high morale, discipline and spirit will be crucial when the hosts face the UAE in Tuesday’s Arabian Gulf Cup 27 final.

Donis told the press on Monday during his pre-match press conference, the Saudi squad must maintain its focus and follow tactical instructions closely against a well-organized UAE side, with fine margins expected to decide the title clash.

“We are facing a highly organized team with talented players and a good coach; I expect a tough and intense match,” Donis said.

The Greek coach said preparations had focused on several key tactical areas, including high pressing, defensive organization, build-up play and ball control in midfield, as well as the players’ movements during different phases of the match.

He stressed that the final would require the highest levels of concentration and discipline, along with the fighting spirit needed to overcome a strong opponent.

“We have to play as one team, maintain our focus and adhere to the instructions,” Donis said, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in a match in which small details could determine the champion.

The UAE, meanwhile, are relishing the opportunity to challenge the hosts on their home turf, with coach Zlatko Dalić acknowledging the difficulty of facing Saudi Arabia in front of their home crowd.

Dalić expressed confidence in his players and said they are determined to win on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to be here with you again to play the final; we are playing to win and to lift the championship trophy,” Dalić said.

The UAE coach described the final as the easiest match in one sense because there was no longer any need to look beyond the next game.

“Tomorrow will be the easiest match because it is the final. I want the players to enjoy the performance, and I want the fans to enjoy it as well,” he said.

Dalić, however, acknowledged the big challenge posed by Saudi Arabia, who have kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

“The challenge lies in facing a team that has kept a clean sheet throughout the tournament; we are fully prepared for this challenge,” he said.

“The Saudi team is very strong — the best in the tournament — but I have great confidence in my players, and we are working to deliver our best performance.”

The press conference for the 27th Gulf Cup final was held at the Hilton hotel in Jeddah, and featured Saudi player Mohammed Kanno and Khalid Essa, the UAE national team’s goalkeeper and captain.