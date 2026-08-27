Why one million Afghan children face life-threatening malnutrition

DUBAI: In overcrowded hospital wards across Afghanistan, several severely malnourished children often share a single bed. Their arms are little more than bone beneath stretched skin. Their bodies have been weakened by hunger and wasting.

Exhausted mothers wait beside them, many struggling with malnutrition themselves. For some children, recovery will take weeks. For others, it may come too late.

Their diets can consist of little more than bread soaked in tea, sometimes watered-down yogurt — combinations that may quieten hunger but provide little of the nutrition a growing child needs. For UNICEF officials, these wards have become a barometer of a worsening nutrition crisis.

Afghanistan has endured decades of conflict and repeated humanitarian emergencies. Five years after the Taliban seized Kabul in August 2021, large-scale violence has fallen sharply, but the end of the war has not brought economic security or prosperity.

The collapse of the foreign-funded economy, the freezing of Afghan state assets and the withdrawal of much international assistance have left millions struggling with poverty and unemployment.

The humanitarian burden has been compounded by restrictions imposed on women and girls, who have been progressively excluded from education, employment and much of public life.

Restrictions on female humanitarian workers have also complicated the delivery of aid, while weak public services, limited economic opportunities and declining international funding have left communities increasingly vulnerable.

Against that backdrop, the annual surge in child malnutrition usually seen during the latter half of the year arrived months earlier in 2026, raising fears that Afghanistan is entering one of its most severe nutrition emergencies yet.

Across the country, 3.7 million children are acutely malnourished, while one million are suffering from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition, according to UNICEF. The crisis is the result of several pressures converging on a population already struggling to meet basic needs.

“I think the first factor is that the availability of different kinds of food items that is required for children to be fed in terms of preparation and food practices is an issue,” Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan, told Arab News.

Research conducted by UNICEF found that children between six months and two years of age are mostly consuming food from only two of the major food groups recommended for healthy development.

This lack of dietary diversity is occurring during the earliest and arguably most critical years of development. The nutritional gap is being compounded by mounting pressure on communities already struggling to meet basic needs.

More than six million people have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring Iran and Pakistan since 2023. Their arrival has placed an additional burden on social services that were already operating under severe pressure.

“That’s a huge number,” said Oyewale. “And when these six million people settle across the country, they still have to live in the same community. They still have to use the same health facility. They still have to share the same food.

“So, when you have that huge number, this strain on the social services and access to food and the rest becomes more complicated, including access to water.”

For many families, the result is a painful calculation: meals are stretched further and resources rationed. The burden is particularly visible among mothers and infants.

“What you see is a complex context,” Oyewale said.

Many pregnant women are themselves malnourished, increasing the likelihood of pre-term births and low-birth-weight babies. Those children can begin life at a disadvantage, entering a cycle in which malnutrition and inadequate healthcare reinforce one another.

“Yes, there are services available in the country, in terms of antenatal care, delivery care, but the coverage of those services is strained,” Dr. Oyewale said. “And then the additional population of returnees who have returned to the country has added more to the number of people that use the same available services on the ground.”

The pressures, however, extend far beyond food. Afghanistan is increasingly vulnerable to climate-related emergencies. Years of drought have been followed by periods of excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

The shocks have damaged farmland and disrupted food production, while water scarcity has become a growing challenge across parts of the country. Afghanistan relies heavily on groundwater, but many natural aquifers are running dry.

“When you go to some communities, they will tell you that three years ago this well was producing very well, but now this well is dry because the water level has gone down further,” said Oyewale.

“They need to dig more to get the water back. So that is a big one and that’s an area where the country needs a lot of investment.”

The shortage also has direct health implications.

“When you have this issue, then you tend to see a situation whereby communities and children may be exposed to diarrhea diseases. And when children are exposed to diarrhea diseases, therefore that diminishes their nutrition status,” he added.

Repeated illness can prevent children from absorbing nutrients properly, creating a vicious cycle in which sickness and malnutrition reinforce each other.

Yet as the crisis deepens, the capacity to respond is shrinking.

Afghanistan remains heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, even as international funding is declining. Nutrition centers providing preventive services and treatment have been forced to close or suspend operations because of funding shortages.

The closures mean families must travel further to access care, while children who might once have received early intervention can arrive at hospitals only after their condition has become severe.

“The best option to avoid malnutrition is prevention. And that’s why there is a huge part of our program dedicated to prevention. We call it the First Foods Afghanistan,” Oyewale said.

The nutrition program in Afghanistan requires around $180 million in 2026. However, it is only 22 percent funded so far. The shortfall is part of a wider reduction in humanitarian financing globally. The UN’s regular budget for 2026 has been reduced to $3.45 billion, $270 million less than in 2025.

“For us, in Afghanistan, we are seeing that trend over time and this is one of the reasons why we are making this outreach globally,” Oyewale said.

“As the world prioritizes investment, the children of Afghanistan should be remembered, because they are also in need of humanitarian assistance and support.

“The first thing we will need will be flexible financing to the actors working on nutrition in the country so that we could expand coverage of services.”

Afghanistan’s international isolation has made the challenge more difficult. While neighboring countries and regional powers have increased engagement with the Taliban authorities, Western governments continue to link deeper relations to issues including women’s rights, counterterrorism and governance.

For humanitarian agencies, however, the immediate concern is reaching vulnerable families regardless of the wider political impasse.

Oyewale said UNICEF has the access to reach families. Its priorities are to expand nutrition services, ensure supplies of therapeutic foods and medicines, and consolidate community-based prevention programs that help families identify malnutrition before it becomes life-threatening.

“We have the science, we have the access, and we have the knowledge,” Oyewale said. “Flexible financing will play a major role to allow our scale of support for children who are currently facing malnutrition.”

Afghanistan’s malnutrition can easily be reduced to statistics: 3.7 million children acutely malnourished and one million facing the most severe form of the condition.

But those figures obscure the uncomfortable reality of inaction — children whose futures are being shaped by forces beyond their control, from climate shocks and poverty to displacement and shrinking humanitarian support.

For UNICEF, the treatments exist and so does the expertise. What is desperately needed is the funding to bring those resources to every child who needs them.

Until that support arrives, hospital wards across Afghanistan will continue to fill with children suffering from a condition the world already knows how to prevent.

