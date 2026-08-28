Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows

SINGAPORE: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, down from 17 a ‌day earlier ‌and below ‌the ⁠10-day average of ⁠15, preliminary shipping data showed on Friday.

Among the five ⁠vessels that ‌transited ‌were two ‌medium-range tankers and ‌one very large gas carrier, initial data ‌from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0225 ⁠GMT.

The ⁠figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.