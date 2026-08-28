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Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows
Among the five ⁠vessels that ‌transited ‌the Strait of Hormuz were two ‌medium-range tankers and ‌one very large gas carrier, initial data shows. (WANA/Reuters file photo)
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Updated 28 August 2026 05:58
Reuters
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Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows

Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows
  • Figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage
Updated 28 August 2026 05:58
Reuters
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SINGAPORE: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, down from 17 a ‌day earlier ‌and below ‌the ⁠10-day average of ⁠15, preliminary shipping data showed on Friday.
Among the five ⁠vessels that ‌transited ‌were two ‌medium-range tankers and ‌one very large gas carrier, initial data ‌from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0225 ⁠GMT.
The ⁠figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.

Topics: War in Iran Iran Strait of Hormuz

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