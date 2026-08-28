SINGAPORE: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, down from 17 a day earlier and below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Friday.
Among the five vessels that transited were two medium-range tankers and one very large gas carrier, initial data from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0225 GMT.
The figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.
Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows
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Updated 28 August 2026 05:58
Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz slips below 10-day average, data shows
- Figures could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage
SINGAPORE: Five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, down from 17 a day earlier and below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary shipping data showed on Friday.