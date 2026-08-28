You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia seeks to finalize trade deal with Morocco next year

Indonesia seeks to finalize trade deal with Morocco next year

Special Dyah Roro Esti, Indonesia’s deputy trade minister, speaks during a virtual meeting with Moroccan trade officials in this photo shared on Aug. 28, 2026. (Ministry of Trade)
Dyah Roro Esti, Indonesia’s deputy trade minister, speaks during a virtual meeting with Moroccan trade officials in this photo shared on Aug. 28, 2026. (Ministry of Trade)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3k9h

Updated 28 August 2026 15:58
Follow

Indonesia seeks to finalize trade deal with Morocco next year

Indonesia seeks to finalize trade deal with Morocco next year
  • Trade negotiations previously stalled due to lack of mutual halal recognition
  • Jakarta says Indonesian palm oil, frozen shrimp have ‘export potential’ in Morocco
Updated 28 August 2026 15:58
Sheany Yasuko Lai
Follow

JAKARTA: Indonesia is aiming to finalize negotiations for a trade pact with Morocco in 2027, its Ministry of Trade said on Friday as the two countries relaunched talks that have been stalled since 2019. 

Negotiations for a preferential trade agreement between Indonesia and Morocco were first launched in June 2018, but stalled due to a lack of mutual halal recognition. 

In May, Indonesia’s halal agency BPJPH and Morocco’s national standards body IMANOR signed a mutual recognition agreement, paving the way for trade officials to restart talks. 

Jakarta is aiming for the trade “agreement to be finalized by 2027,” the trade ministry said in a statement. 

“Indonesia is ready for constructive cooperation with Morocco to accelerate this negotiation process,” Dyah Roro Esti, Indonesia’s deputy trade minister, said during a virtual meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Omar Hejira.  

“This momentum must be viewed as an opportunity for both countries to translate our strong political ties into real and sustainable economic benefits.” 

According to Roro, some Indonesian products, such as anhydrous ammonia, palm oil and frozen shrimp, have “unrealized export potential” in Morocco’s market. 

She also highlighted Morocco’s “strategic role” as a main gateway for Indonesian products to enter African, European and Mediterranean markets. 

Roro and Hejira also discussed the potential formation of a task force to accelerate discussions, according to the Indonesian trade ministry. 

“As the biggest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is ready to be Morocco’s main partner and gateway to explore markets in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region.” 

Hejira was in Jakarta last month for a series of high-level meetings, a visit aimed at deepening economic partnership and promoting investment between Indonesia and Morocco. 

Indonesia-Morocco trade was valued at about $235 million in 2025, Indonesian government data showed, marking a 33 percent rise compared to the year before. 

In 2026, bilateral trade was worth about $180 million for the first five months of the year. 

Topics: Indonesia Morocco

Related

Special Indonesia eyes Middle East partnership to boost global halal ecosystem
World

Indonesia eyes Middle East partnership to boost global halal ecosystem

Special Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping Malacca Strait open in wake of Hormuz blockades
World

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore commit to keeping Malacca Strait open in wake of Hormuz blockades

Latest updates

‘Ran for our lives’: Tales of survival from Nepal-China disaster

‘Ran for our lives’: Tales of survival from Nepal-China disaster

UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show

UN refugee agency scales back posts and budget for 2027, documents show

Spain urges calm after anti-migrant protesters clash with police

Spain urges calm after anti-migrant protesters clash with police

Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo spreads to 2 new health zones with a total of 60 areas now affected

Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo spreads to 2 new health zones with a total of 60 areas now affected

Nepal and China resume flood rescue after lake threat eases, death toll tops 500

Nepal and China resume flood rescue after lake threat eases, death toll tops 500

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.