Indonesia seeks to finalize trade deal with Morocco next year

JAKARTA: Indonesia is aiming to finalize negotiations for a trade pact with Morocco in 2027, its Ministry of Trade said on Friday as the two countries relaunched talks that have been stalled since 2019.

Negotiations for a preferential trade agreement between Indonesia and Morocco were first launched in June 2018, but stalled due to a lack of mutual halal recognition.

In May, Indonesia’s halal agency BPJPH and Morocco’s national standards body IMANOR signed a mutual recognition agreement, paving the way for trade officials to restart talks.

Jakarta is aiming for the trade “agreement to be finalized by 2027,” the trade ministry said in a statement.

“Indonesia is ready for constructive cooperation with Morocco to accelerate this negotiation process,” Dyah Roro Esti, Indonesia’s deputy trade minister, said during a virtual meeting with her Moroccan counterpart Omar Hejira.

“This momentum must be viewed as an opportunity for both countries to translate our strong political ties into real and sustainable economic benefits.”

According to Roro, some Indonesian products, such as anhydrous ammonia, palm oil and frozen shrimp, have “unrealized export potential” in Morocco’s market.

She also highlighted Morocco’s “strategic role” as a main gateway for Indonesian products to enter African, European and Mediterranean markets.

Roro and Hejira also discussed the potential formation of a task force to accelerate discussions, according to the Indonesian trade ministry.

“As the biggest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is ready to be Morocco’s main partner and gateway to explore markets in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region.”

Hejira was in Jakarta last month for a series of high-level meetings, a visit aimed at deepening economic partnership and promoting investment between Indonesia and Morocco.

Indonesia-Morocco trade was valued at about $235 million in 2025, Indonesian government data showed, marking a 33 percent rise compared to the year before.

In 2026, bilateral trade was worth about $180 million for the first five months of the year.