UK warns Israel not to remove British officials from Gaza ceasefire center

LONDON: The United Kingdom warned against any attempt by Israel on Friday to remove British officials from the Gaza ceasefire coordination center.

The comments came in response to reports that Israel is considering expelling officials from Britain and other European nations from the monitoring center.

The UK government said on Thursday that it remains committed to implementing the 20-point Gaza peace plan, and any move to remove its officials would “undermine shared efforts.”

The UK remains committed to “playing our part in improving the situation on the ground,” the British government told The Associated Press.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Thursday said Israel was removing two Dutch diplomats from the ceasefire center.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the decision was in response to a Dutch ban on the trade of Israeli products from the occupied West Bank and other "anti-Israel measures.”

Meanwhile, two brothers and another relative were killed on Friday in an Israeli strike on the family’s home outside Khan Younis, officials at Nasser Hospital said. Israel’s military said it was not aware of a strike in Khan Younis.

The three deaths were the latest in Gaza since an October ceasefire deal attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

While the heaviest fighting has subsided, Israeli forces have carried out repeated airstrikes, killing at least 1,303 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza.