Gaza genocide book returned to Australian library shelves after campaign

LONDON: An Australian library that removed copies of a book on the war in Gaza has returned them to the shelves for people to borrow.

Waverley library in Sydney took away copies of “How to Sell a Genocide” earlier in August to “review” the book after the local council was approached by a Jewish news outlet.

JWire said the book had been branded distressing by a survivor of the antisemitic attack on Bondi beach in Sydney earlier this year, in which 15 people were killed.

The survivor supposedly wrote on Facebook that the book, placed on the “new release/hot item” shelf at Waverley library, would be upsetting for other survivors and families of victims. The Guardian reported on Friday that it was unable to find evidence of such a Facebook post.

“How to Sell a Genocide,” written by Adam Johnson, accuses Western media outlets, predominantly in the US, of being complicit in “the destruction of Gaza.”

Following the book’s removal, a campaign was started to have it returned, with almost 2,500 people signing a petition.

“We acknowledge and respect the grief and trauma experienced by victims of violence and antisemitism,” the petition said.

“However, individual distress, offence or political disagreement should not determine what the broader public is permitted to access through a public library.

“Readers should be afforded the opportunity to access books freely and form their own opinions on the contents of the book.”

The State Library of New South Wales wrote to the council-run Waverley library this month to emphasize its responsibilities under the region’s Library Act which, it said, “was amended in 2026 to reinforce their independence to develop and maintain collections.”

A State Library spokesperson said: “The State Library of NSW supports free and equitable access to information.”

They added: “The library acknowledges that some books and materials may not align with everyone’s personal views, experiences or beliefs, but supports the right of individuals to make their own choices about what they read, view and access. The library has outlined to Waverley council the law and policy relevant to this situation.”

A member of staff subsequently confirmed that the book is back on Waverley library’s shelves.

Ramia Abdo Sultan, a lawyer and board member of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network who helped start the petition to restore the book, wrote on social media that the library had confirmed to her that the move is going ahead. “There are 21 people so far queued up in a waiting list for that book,” Abdo Sultan said.

Johnson said the council has refused “to answer what complaint prompted the book’s removal,” and he is planning to pursue an explanation “through legal channels.”

He added: “It’s obviously a good development the council decided to end their ban of the book amid pressure from free speech and Palestine activists, whose support I am grateful for.”