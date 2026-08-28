You are here

  • Home
  • Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’
US President Donald Trump holds up a jacket given to him by the Artemis II crew members after presenting them with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor at NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4k5q

Updated 28 August 2026 21:45
AFP
Follow

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’
  • Trump created a US Space Academy to train civilian and military recruits for strategic competition in space
  • He presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission
Updated 28 August 2026 21:45
AFP
Follow

HOUSTON: President Donald Trump on Friday announced the creation of a “Space Academy” to train future civilian and military recruits for an arena where the United States faces rivalry with China.
Speaking at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump said the institution would be modeled on the famed US military academy at West Point.
“It’s called the US Space Academy. That’s a big deal,” Trump said as he signed an executive order creating the new school.
“It’ll serve both the United States Space Force as well as NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry, and it’ll attract, train, and graduate the very best of our nation.”
Trump has credited the US Space Force, the sixth branch of the US armed forces, with an important role in the recent American military operations in Venezuela and Iran.
He did not say where the new academy would be built.
The US president also presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the crew of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission, which flew past the moon in April.
Outer space has become an increasingly strategic domain for global powers in the military and technology fields.
The United States is competing with China in the race to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, more than 50 years after humans first walked the lunar surface.
Trump last week pledged a “golden age” of space in a push to launch more rockets, including to Mars and the Moon.

Topics: United States NASA

Related

Trump administration seeks to restrict internships for international students
World

Trump administration seeks to restrict internships for international students

Judge again blocks Trump mail ballot executive order in ruling that’s likely to be swiftly appealed
World

Judge again blocks Trump mail ballot executive order in ruling that’s likely to be swiftly appealed

Latest updates

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

Trump announces new US ‘Space Academy’

Up to 30 tankers pass through Hormuz each night, US officials tell Axios

Up to 30 tankers pass through Hormuz each night, US officials tell Axios

Gaza genocide book returned to Australian library shelves after campaign

Gaza genocide book returned to Australian library shelves after campaign

Najran reveals ancient human settlement

Najran reveals ancient human settlement

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.