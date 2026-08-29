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Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Norway’s new king over Harald’s death

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Norway’s new king over Harald’s death
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This combination image shows Norway's King Harald (L) giving a speech at the gala dinner at the Castle in Oslo on April 8, 2025, and King Haakon VIII presiding over an extraordinary cabinet meeting at the Royal Palace in Oslo on August 28, 2026, following the death of his father. (AFP photos)
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Norway’s new king over Harald’s death
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People gather at Palace Square wait for the hearse to arrive and to pay tribute to late King Harald V of Norway in Oslo in the pouring rain on August 28, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 29 August 2026 04:41
Arab News
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Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Norway’s new king over Harald’s death

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Norway’s new king over Harald’s death
  • Saudi leaders express sympathy as Norway mourns King Harald
  • Haakon takes throne as Norwegians pay tribute to popular monarch
Updated 29 August 2026 04:41
Arab News
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JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered condolences to Norway’s King Haakon VIII and the Norwegian people following the death of King Harald V, who reigned for more than three decades.

In separate cables, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed expressed their deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to King Haakon, members of the royal family and the people of Norway, SPA reported.

King Salman also wished Norway’s new monarch continued health and well-being.

Harald, Norway’s longest-serving and oldest reigning monarch, died on Friday at the age of 89 after a reign spanning 35 years. His 53-year-old son immediately succeeded him as King Haakon VIII.

Norway declared a period of national mourning following Harald’s death, while parliament said Haakon would take his oath of allegiance in its main chamber on Sept. 1.

Thousands of Norwegians gathered outside the Royal Palace in Oslo on Friday to lay flowers, cards and national flags in tribute to Harald. His coffin was transported from Oslo University Hospital to the palace in a motor procession as mourners lined the streets.




New King Haakon VIII of Norway, Queen Mette-Marit of Norway (back R) and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra (front C) sit in a car following the hearse carrying late King Harald V makes its way through Oslo towards the Royal Palace in Oslo on August 28, 2026. (AFP)

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described Harald as “a king of his time and for his time,” saying the monarch had accompanied Norway through decades of major social and economic change.

Harald ascended the throne in 1991 and was widely regarded as a symbol of Norway’s modern, open and tolerant identity. He was particularly praised for his ability to unite the country during times of crisis.

Norwegians recalled his public addresses following the 2011 attacks by far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in the country’s worst massacre since World War II.

Harald had suffered mounting health problems in recent years and reduced his official schedule, but he rejected the possibility of abdication, saying he had made a lifelong oath to serve the country.

His death came after he was hospitalized in Oslo on Aug. 17 with haemolytic anaemia, a condition involving the accelerated destruction of red blood cells.

Haakon, who thanked the government and Norwegian people for their support for the royal family, now takes over a monarchy praised for its modesty and close ties to the public.

His daughter, 22-year-old Ingrid Alexandra, is now Crown Princess.




Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr, Norway's new king Haakon VIII, and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, pose after an extraordinary cabinet meeting at the Palace, following the death of King Harald V, in Oslo, on Aug. 28, 2026. (POOL photo via AP) 

 

Topics: King Harald V Norway

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