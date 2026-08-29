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Kingdom arrests 14,434 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 14,434 illegals in one week
Ministry of Interior said anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years and a fine of up to $267,000. (SPA)
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Updated 29 August 2026 15:41
SPA
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Kingdom arrests 14,434 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 14,434 illegals in one week
Updated 29 August 2026 15:41
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,434 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulation.

A total of 6,976 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,110 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,348 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,450 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 58 percent were Ethiopian, 41 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 44 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 27 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Interior (MOI)

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