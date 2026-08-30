Saudi 3D-printing market to reach $1.7bn by 2034: Monsha’at report 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 3D-printing market is projected to more than quintuple to SR6.47 billion ($1.7 billion) by 2034, as adoption expands across aviation, automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, a new report showed.

According to a report by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, the market was valued at SR1.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a 20.52 percent compound annual rate from 2026 to 2034, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The expansion reflects the growing use of additive manufacturing for prototypes, molds and low-volume production, with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam identified as key market centers.

The report comes as manufacturers increasingly use 3D printing to shorten product-development cycles and reduce the cost and risk of moving designs from concept to production.

The broader global product-prototyping market was worth SR86.66 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach SR165.7 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.41 percent from 2026 to 2031, Monsha’at said.

This comes as the global 3D-printing market is valued at $34.45 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach $69.26 billion by 2031, expanding at a 14.99 percent compound annual growth rate, according to Mordor Intelligence.

In the report’s opening statement, Saud Al-Subhan, Monsha’at’s deputy governor for the entrepreneurship sector, said prototyping “is one of the most important stages in developing vital products, given its direct impact on the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.”

He added: “Clear targets have been set to raise the contribution of prototyping to the innovation ecosystem by expanding the scope of services and increasing the number of service providers, which translates into development opportunities for pioneering enterprises in the fields of 3D design, additive manufacturing, electronic modeling, and advanced technical solutions.”

The report also said financial returns for companies incubated at Monsha’at’s Innovation Center have exceeded SR300 million. The center has facilitated the development of 263 prototypes and products, while more than 8,062 entrepreneurs and innovators have benefited from its specialized services and programs.

Building momentum

The report said Monsha’at supports prototyping through innovation centers and labs, business incubators and accelerators, and specialized technical and commercial consultations, while also facilitating access to financing and investment programs.

The report also highlighted the role of prototyping in accelerating product development, reducing innovation risks, improving evidence-based decision-making and aligning solutions with users’ needs.

These initiatives underscore Saudi Arabia’s ambition to build a sophisticated 3D-printing sector capable of strengthening the national economy and creating new industrial opportunities. Through strategic partnerships and the development of production capabilities, the Kingdom is seeking to expand its position in advanced manufacturing technologies.