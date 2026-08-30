Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

UNITED STATES: US ​President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US ‌Strategic ‌Petroleum ​Reserve ‌will ⁠be ​filled with oil ⁠from Venezuela, after he announced an ⁠unprecedented US push ‌to ‌take ​control ‌of ‌a fifth of the country’s vast ‌oil reserves.

Trump said in a ⁠social media ⁠post Sunday that the “topping out” process will begin shortly.