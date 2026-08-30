UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be filled with oil from Venezuela, after he announced an unprecedented US push to take control of a fifth of the country’s vast oil reserves.
Trump said in a social media post Sunday that the “topping out” process will begin shortly.
Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil
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Updated 30 August 2026 17:37
Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil
- Trump says US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be replenished with Venezuelan oil
- 'Topping out' process will begin shortly, he adds
UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be filled with oil from Venezuela, after he announced an unprecedented US push to take control of a fifth of the country’s vast oil reserves.