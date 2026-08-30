You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil
A pedestrian walks past a mural featuring oil wells in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug 29, 2026, a day after President Donald Trump announced a deal giving the US a stake in Venezuelaâ€™s oil reserves. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjxap

Updated 30 August 2026 17:37
Reuters
Follow

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil

Trump says US will refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve using Venezuelan oil
  • Trump says US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be replenished with Venezuelan oil
  • 'Topping out' process will begin shortly, he adds
Updated 30 August 2026 17:37
Reuters
Follow

UNITED STATES: US ​President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US ‌Strategic ‌Petroleum ​Reserve ‌will ⁠be ​filled with oil ⁠from Venezuela, after he announced an ⁠unprecedented US push ‌to ‌take ​control ‌of ‌a fifth of the country’s vast ‌oil reserves.
Trump said in a ⁠social media ⁠post Sunday that the “topping out” process will begin shortly.

Topics: US President Donald Trump Venezuela

Related

Trump announces deal for huge US stake in Venezuelan oil reserves
World

Trump announces deal for huge US stake in Venezuelan oil reserves

US trial of Venezuela’s Maduro set for June 2027
World

US trial of Venezuela’s Maduro set for June 2027

Latest updates

Hawi surpasses 111,000 members as hobby clubs grow across Saudi Arabia

Organized hobby clubs allow enthusiasts to connect with others who share their interests and develop their skills.

Makkah museum displays rare Qur’anic page

The displayed manuscript includes part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment in red ink. (SPA)

Nepal warns of possible fresh flooding as communities grapple with devastation

Nepal warns of possible fresh flooding as communities grapple with devastation

How grand wooden doors tell the story of Saudi Arabia’s architectural soul

Kingdom’s traditional doorways reveal masterclass in ancient engineering, climate adaptation, and local craft. (SPA)

Saudi project clears 819 explosive devices in Yemen

Saudi project clears 819 explosive devices in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.