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Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun

Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun
Smoke rises from the site of a string of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the area of Al-Mansouri on August 25, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 30 August 2026 17:43
Arab News
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Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun

Israeli forces demolish care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun
  • The home, in the town of Houla, was destroyed on Saturday according to Lebanese media
  • Israeli drone and artillery strikes were also reported near Jarmaq, Kfar Remman, Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh, Haddatha and Haris
Updated 30 August 2026 17:43
Arab News
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LONDON: The Israeli army demolished a care home for the elderly in southern Lebanon on Saturday and carried out additional strikes and demolitions across the border region, Lebanese media reported.

The social care home was in the town of Houla in the Marjayoun district, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency. Israeli forces also destroyed buildings in an area between the towns of Markaba and Rab El-Thalathine, also in Marjayoun.

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone struck an open area between Jarmaq and Kfar Remman in the Nabatieh district. Israeli artillery also targeted the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh and shelled an area between Haddatha and Haris.

The reported operations come amid continuing Israeli military activity in Lebanon and a series of reported incidents affecting the country’s health care system this year.

The World Health Organization’s surveillance system documented 208 attacks affecting healthcare in Lebanon between March 2 and mid-June.

Among the reported incidents, a drone strike occurred near a hospital in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa in July, the NNA said. In June, an incident near Bint Jbeil Hospital injured 11 people, including a doctor and five hospital staff members, and damaged the hospital.

Earlier, on March 14, a strike on a health care center in Burj Qalaouiyah, in the Bint Jbeil district, killed 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses who were on duty. A separate strike on a paramedic center in Souaneh killed two paramedics and wounded five others. 

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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