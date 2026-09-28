NEW YORK: The Muslim World League on Monday called for the immediate protection of civilians in Gaza and reaffirmed support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

The league’s Assistant Secretary-General for International Communication and Cooperation, Abdulwahab bin Mohammed Al-Shahri, made the remarks during the annual high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in New York City.

Representing Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Al-Shahri outlined the organization’s position on several international issues, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

He highlighted the need to move dialogue beyond principles toward concrete action and effective partnerships, highlighting the league’s work in education, interfaith dialogue and promoting peaceful societies.

Al-Shahri called for the urgent protection of civilians in Gaza and an immediate end to their suffering, while stressing the Palestinian people’s right to their legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

He said this should be achieved through the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions, describing it as the only path toward a just and lasting peace in the region.

The meeting brought together the UN Alliance of Civilizations’ high representative, foreign ministers and diplomats from member countries, as well as representatives of international and religious organizations.