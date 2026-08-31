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Hajjathon draws 405 applicants to develop innovative pilgrim services

Special Hajjathon draws 405 applicants to develop innovative pilgrim services
Shaheen project by female Students from King Abdulaziz University’s College of Computing and Information Technology wins first place in the Hajj and Umrah Transport Management Technologies Track at the second “Hajjathon” Challenge in 2024. (X: @kauedu_sa)
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Updated 31 August 2026 20:17
Nada Hameed
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Hajjathon draws 405 applicants to develop innovative pilgrim services

Hajjathon draws 405 applicants to develop innovative pilgrim services
  • Technology and artificial intelligence were the most popular of the four tracks, attracting 168 entries, followed by healthcare with 144.
Updated 31 August 2026 20:17
Nada Hameed
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JEDDAH: More than 400 applicants have joined the fourth Hajjathon, an innovation initiative aimed at developing practical solutions to improve services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

The first stage of Hajjathon, held as part of the 26th Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research, attracted 405 applicants, including 304 women and 101 men.

Technology and artificial intelligence were the most popular of the four tracks, attracting 168 entries, followed by healthcare with 144.

The awareness and crowd management track received 69 entries, while engineering and infrastructure recorded 24.

Wadi Makkah Technology Co., the investment arm of Umm Al-Qura University, is participating as the forum’s innovation sponsor.

The company said its involvement aims to support the development of creative ideas into scalable projects and solutions that can strengthen the Hajj and Umrah services ecosystem and improve the experience of pilgrims and visitors. 

It is also seeking to promote the use of emerging technologies and AI in developing services, in line with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

The forum will be organized by Umm Al-Qura University through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research on Sept. 2 and 3 under the theme “Excellence and Integration in the Hajj and Umrah Services Ecosystem.”

Mentoring sessions for Hajjathon began on Aug. 18 as part of the initiative’s second stage.

The sessions were designed to help participants refine their ideas, better understand challenges within their respective tracks and develop solutions using scientific and innovative approaches.

Participants also received technical and specialist guidance, aimed at helping them develop projects that can improve service quality, raise operational efficiency and enhance the overall experience of pilgrims and visitors.

The mentoring stage is also intended to strengthen links between academic expertise and operational needs by moving promising ideas closer to practical implementation.

Organizers said Hajjathon serves as a platform to attract creative talent and encourage participants to develop solutions to challenges linked to Hajj, Umrah and visits, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative supports research, development and innovation while contributing to efforts to improve services for pilgrims and visitors in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program. 

Topics: Hajjathon Umm Al-Qura University

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