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Saudi ambassador receives UN official in Beirut

Fahd Al-Dosari (L) and Rania Al-Mashat at the UN body’s headquarters in Beirut. (Supplied)
Fahd Al-Dosari (L) and Rania Al-Mashat at the UN body’s headquarters in Beirut. (Supplied)
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Updated 31 August 2026 23:05
Arab News
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Saudi ambassador receives UN official in Beirut

Fahd Al-Dosari (L) and Rania Al-Mashat at the UN body’s headquarters in Beirut. (Supplied)
  • They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and the commission, as well as several topics of mutual interest
Updated 31 August 2026 23:05
Arab News
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BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahd Al-Dosari met Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Rania Al-Mashat at the UN body’s headquarters in Beirut on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and the commission, as well as several topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Portuguese Ambassador to the Kingdom Luisa Fragoso in Jeddah on Monday. 

 

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Rania Al-Mashat

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