SHENZHEN: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that she asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a panda for her country during a meeting in China.

“Next year marks the 55th anniversary of Mexico-China relations, and it’s a very important milestone,” Sheinbaum told reporters in Shenzhen.

“We discussed moving forward on tourism, and we also asked for a panda for the Chapultepec Zoo as part of this partnership,” she said on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“So it was a very good meeting — a very cordial and very frank one.”

Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City is home to the only known giant panda not owned by China, a 36-year-old female called Xin Xin.

It is the last in a line of giant pandas brought to Mexico in 1975.

Since the 1980s, China has operated a different policy in which it only lends pandas for set periods and in return for a payment toward wild panda conservation efforts.

Native to temperate forest habitats in East Asia, the lumbering black-and-white mammals do not typically travel long distances in the wild.

But many have been shipped to zoos around the world as part of Beijing’s decades-long “panda diplomacy” program to foster foreign ties.

Beijing recalled two of its pandas from Japan early this year, following a diplomatic spat that began when Japan’s prime minister hinted that Tokyo could intervene militarily in the event of any attack on Taiwan.

Sheinbaum also told Xi on Tuesday that relations with China are entering a “new era,” while Xi called for ties to be elevated to a “a higher level” in light of a “complex” global situation.