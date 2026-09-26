JEDDAH: A delegation from the Saudi Tourism Authority recently concluded a three-day visit to China, focused on attracting more Chinese tourists to the Kingdom and strengthening tourism and business partnerships between the two countries.

The delegation, led by the authority’s CEO Aqeel Al-Shaibani, met officials and representatives of leading Chinese travel, tourism and business companies to discuss cooperation, expand distribution channels, and develop products and services for Chinese visitors.

It also showcased some of the Kingdom’s most popular destinations, including AlUla, the Red Sea coast, Amaala, Riyadh and Jeddah, along with a year-round calendar of international sporting, cultural and entertainment events, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Al-Shaibani said China was a key and growing market for Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. Chinese visitor numbers rose 48 percent in 2025, he said, highlighting opportunities to strengthen partnerships between the two countries.

The authority is working with public- and private-sector partners to improve access to Saudi destinations and make travel easier for Chinese tourists, he added.

Al-Shaibani said the authority and its partners had developed a network of 10 destinations prepared to welcome Chinese visitors, along with more than 30 destination management companies.

Partnerships in travel, technology, payments and distribution aim to support visitors from planning and booking their journey through to their arrival and stay in the Kingdom.

The delegation also attended Saudi National Day celebrations hosted by the Kingdom’s Embassy in Beijing.

The authority said it would continue working with Chinese partners to promote Saudi destinations and experiences, attract visitors, and strengthen tourism and business ties.

Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi told guests at the celebration that relations between the two countries had made significant progress across various sectors.

He said the Kingdom placed great importance on strengthening ties with China and praised the cooperation and exchanges over the past decade under the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin also addressed the gathering, welcoming the development of bilateral relations. He said China was keen to work with Saudi Arabia to expand cooperation and strengthen exchanges through multilateral forums.

Al-Harbi said the relationship was built on mutual respect and shared interests. Since diplomatic ties were established in 1990, relations had grown steadily, he said. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

He added that opportunities arising from Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative had led to concrete projects, with both sides working to pursue further opportunities.