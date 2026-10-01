RIYADH: Gulf states on Thursday condemned a Houthi drone attack on a power distribution station in Madinah that supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque, reiterating their solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid renewed attacks on the Kingdom.

The UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait issued separate statements denouncing the attack on the Taiba power distribution station, which Saudi authorities said was carried out by the Iran-backed Houthis early on Tuesday.

Jasem Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said the targeting of an electricity station serving the Prophet’s Mosque represented a serious escalation and a provocation to Muslims worldwide.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia’s security and its holy sites were integral to the collective security of the GCC, reaffirming the bloc’s firm support for the Kingdom.

The attack “crossed all red lines, representing a blatant provocation to the sentiments of Muslims across the world, and constitutes a grave escalation in violating the sanctity of Islamic holy sites,” Albudaiwi said in a statement.

He also pointed out that the attack “exposes an aggressive approach” that disregards religious and humanitarian values amid repeated attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques and their surrounding areas.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a threat to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

It reiterated the UAE’s “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security and stability.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international law and international humanitarian law and a “dangerous escalation” involving Islamic holy sites.

Bahrain also called on the UN Security Council to take a firm stance against repeated Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure and religious sites and called for the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

Kuwait similarly condemned the attack and said the repeated targeting of civilian infrastructure represented a violation of Saudi sovereignty and international law.

Its Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s solidarity with the Kingdom and stressed that Saudi security was an integral part of the security of Kuwait and the wider GCC.

Jordan denounced the attack as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and a threat to the Kingdom’s security, stability and territorial integrity, reaffirming its “absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia.

Turkiye also condemned the Houthi attack on infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque in the strongest terms.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that an investigation, including an examination of debris from the drone, had established Houthi involvement in planning and carrying out the attack.

The attack comes amid renewed attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have also tried to attack Makkah, launching a drone toward the holy city that was intercepted last month.