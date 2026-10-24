RIYADH: Debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in several locations across Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the Civil Defense said.

The missiles were intercepted as they headed toward their targets, according to the official spokesperson for the Saudi Civil Defense.

Parts of the missiles fell in Wadi Al-Mughammas in Makkah, while interception debris landed in Jeddah’s Al-Nuzha neighborhood, Wadi Jalil in Taif and Masturah in Rabigh Governorate, the spokesperson said.

Authorities implemented the approved procedures for such incidents. The statement did not report any casualties or further details of damage.