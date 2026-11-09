JEDDAH: Four days after claiming third place in the 10th Arab Reading Challenge, Saudi student Rayan bin Adeeb Al-Zakeri is still reflecting on the journey that took him from a kindergarten reading habit fueled by candy rewards to one of the Arab world’s biggest literary stages.

The 11-year-old from Al-Ahsa finished third in the competition’s international finals, held in Dubai on Oct. 29, earning 70,000 Emirati dirhams ($19,000) after advancing through multiple qualifying rounds and competing against millions of participants from across the Arab world and beyond.

For Al-Zakeri, however, the achievement represents something larger than a prize or a podium finish.

“My beginning was with a love of candy, but today I read out of a love for knowledge,” he told Arab News.

His reading journey started in kindergarten when his mother encouraged him to read whatever he could find in exchange for sweets. What began as a childhood incentive gradually developed into a genuine passion for books and learning.

Al-Zakeri read 260 books during the competition and advanced through the Saudi qualification stages from among about 2.3 million participants before reaching the international finals, which brought together students from 60 countries and more than 40 million participants.

His performance during the final round drew widespread attention, particularly his response to a question about the attributes of the Prophet Muhammad, which showcased his confidence, eloquence and ability to speak extemporaneously at a young age.

Reflecting on his reading habits, Al-Zakeri said books have changed the way he sees both himself and the world around him.

“I love all kinds of books,” he said. “I read language books to improve my language, literature to learn about history and the people who came before me and benefit from their experiences, and science to understand the world around me.”

Science and science fiction are among his favorite genres. He also cited “My Story” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum as one of the books that left a lasting impression on him because of the lessons it offers at different stages of life.

Despite the demands of school and competition preparation, Al-Zakeri said reading never came at the expense of his studies.

“The secret to achievement is managing time carefully, not putting pressure on it,” he said.

By dividing his schedule between schoolwork and dedicated reading sessions, he was able to maintain both academic performance and his passion for books.

“Reading was never a burden or something that took away from my study time. Rather, it became an important tool for expanding my understanding and improving my ability to absorb information,” he said.

Behind his success, he said, stood a network of supporters led by his parents and teachers.

His mother said the family received the news of his achievement with immense happiness and pride.

“We received the news with great joy. He truly deserves this achievement,” she said. “He worked hard throughout his journey and has the determination that makes him worthy of reaping the rewards of his efforts today.”

Al-Zakeri credited his second-grade teacher, Marwan Al-Hawas, with first recognizing his talent for reading and public speaking. He also praised teachers Mihna Al-Mihna and Ahmed Al-Jasser for their encouragement throughout his academic journey and participation in the Arab Reading Challenge.

He also expressed gratitude to the Hamad Al-Jabr School Complex and the Al-Ahsa Education Department for supporting his participation.

Looking ahead, Al-Zakeri hopes to pursue studies in physics and medical sciences, particularly neuroscience, while continuing to build on the reading habits that helped shape his success.

His message to other students is simple: “Do not underestimate your first step, no matter how small it is. Let passion be your main driving force.”

And for those hoping to one day stand on the Arab Reading Challenge podium, he offers a reminder drawn from his own experience: “There is nothing impossible. I started from zero.”