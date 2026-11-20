NAPLES: Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Houthi assaults on Saudi Arabia underscore the need for stronger regional and international cooperation to protect security, maritime navigation and economic stability, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said Thursday.

Albudaiwi called for closer strategic ties between Gulf and Mediterranean countries, saying their security interests were increasingly intertwined through energy supplies, trade, investment and vital shipping routes.

His remarks, posted on the GCC Secretariat's website, came at the opening of the Mediterranean Dialogues 2026 forum in Naples, Italy, where he said stability in the Arabian Gulf and Mediterranean was essential to international security.

Albudaiwi thanked Mediterranean countries for standing with GCC states against Iranian attacks and Houthi assaults on Saudi Arabia.



"These stances reflect the depth of the bonds of friendship and cooperation and embody the importance of international solidarity in confronting threats targeting the security, sovereignty, and stability of states," he stressed.

Interconnected maritime chokepoints

He said the Gulf and Mediterranean could no longer be viewed as separate geopolitical regions, given their interconnected interests and exposure to regional crises that can disrupt global energy markets, supply chains and food security.

Developments in the Gulf can affect energy prices in Europe, supply chains across the Mediterranean and food security in Africa, Albudaiwi said, stressing that regional security and economic prosperity had become inseparable.



“Ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Suez Canal is a shared international interest, rather than a matter of limited regional concern,” he pointed out.

He said GCC states continued to pursue de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, while backing mediation efforts, humanitarian responses and stability in neighboring countries. Any regional security framework, he added, should uphold international law, state sovereignty and non-interference.

Albudaiwi also reiterated the GCC’s position that lasting peace in the region required a just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Expanding trade and economic ties

Turning to economic ties, he pointed to growing cooperation between the GCC and Mediterranean countries, including a memorandum of understanding signed in July between the GCC General Secretariat and Italy’s Foreign Ministry covering strategic dialogue and economic cooperation.

A proposed GCC-Med9 ministerial trade meeting in Italy in January is expected to open further avenues for trade, investment and economic integration between Gulf states and the nine Mediterranean EU countries.

Priorities for Gulf-European partnership

Albudaiwi outlined three priorities for advancing the partnership: strengthening existing cooperation frameworks, recognizing the link between security and economic prosperity, and ensuring balanced strategic relations.

He said Gulf-European ties already had established foundations, including a 1989 cooperation agreement, the first GCC-EU summit in Brussels, joint action plans and regular political and security dialogues. The focus should be on reinforcing these mechanisms and giving them greater political momentum rather than creating new structures.

He also called for predictable rules, fair market access, easier movement for people and businesses, and closer consultation on policies affecting both sides.

European Mediterranean countries, he said, could play a greater role in strengthening GCC relations within EU institutions, helping position the Gulf as a key partner in security, stability and economic development.

Albudaiwi said the historical ties and shared interests between the Gulf and Mediterranean provided a strong foundation for a more secure and prosperous future, but political will was needed to turn closer relations into concrete results.