JEDDAH: Hajjah Gov. Maj. Gen. Abdulkarim Al-Sunaini praised Saudi Arabia’s support for Yemen during a visit to Project Masam’s headquarters in Midi district on Saturday.

Al-Sunaini thanked the Kingdom’s leadership and people, and commended the project’s efforts to clear landmines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance.

“Across Yemen, we have witnessed the tremendous efforts and great sacrifices made by the project’s personnel to clear large areas, protect civilian lives and reduce the dangers that mines pose to local communities,” he said.

The governor was accompanied by Hajjah Deputy Gov. Nasser Duqain and Brig. Gen. Ali Siraj, director of Midi district.

The delegation received a briefing from Masam Deputy Managing Director Retief Horn, Operations Manager Tony Robert and technical expert Fawaz Al-Zahrani on the project’s work in the governorate.

Horn outlined the progress of clearance operations, the technical and field challenges facing teams, and the measures being taken to address them.

The delegation visited Masam Team 36, where its leader explained the work carried out since operations began at the site and the hazards encountered.

At the site of Masam Team 39, the deputy team leader briefed the delegation on conditions, explosive hazards and the technical procedures being used to tackle them.

The governor concluded his visit by inspecting Midi Hospital, which was destroyed by the Houthi militia.